Body found in Barking waterway

A body has been recovered from a waterway in Barking.

The police was called at 12:22pm today (Wednesday, November 3) to Stebbing Way near Wivenhoe Road.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic scene is currently in place.

Officers are liaising with the family of a reported missing person.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated.