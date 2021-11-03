Body found in Barking waterway
Published: 3:14 PM November 3, 2021
Updated: 3:42 PM November 3, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A body has been recovered from a waterway in Barking.
The police was called at 12:22pm today (Wednesday, November 3) to Stebbing Way near Wivenhoe Road.
Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.
A male was pronounced dead at the scene.
A forensic scene is currently in place.
Officers are liaising with the family of a reported missing person.
The circumstances of the death are being investigated.
