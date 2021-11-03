News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Body found in Barking waterway

Published: 3:14 PM November 3, 2021
Officers were called earlier today - Wednesday, November 3 - to Stebbing Way near Wivenhoe Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A body has been recovered from a waterway in Barking.

The police was called at 12:22pm today (Wednesday, November 3) to Stebbing Way near Wivenhoe Road.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic scene is currently in place. 

Officers are liaising with the family of a reported missing person.

The circumstances of the death are being investigated. 

