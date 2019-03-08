Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS Archant

Police investigating the disappearance of Barking man Christopher Knowles have recovered a body from a lake at The Chase.

Christopher, 43, who has severe epilepsy and is in need of daily medication, was last seen heading towards the Millennium Centre at the Dagenham nature reserve on March. His fishing equipment was found by one of the site’s lakes.

Both the Met Police and members of the public have been carrying out searches of the area since his disappearance and today (Monday), a body was found.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Christopher’s family have been informed.