There With You: Barking and Dagenham groups get £100k boost to support community through coronavirus

Community groups across Barking and Dagenham are set to get a £100,000 boost to help respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Those involved in supporting the community through the pandemic are set to be involved in how the donation, from the Lankelly Chase Foundation, can be spent.

Avril McIntyre, from BD Collective, said: “Lankelly Chase Foundation have confirmed that they are making £100,000 available to Barking and Dagenham specifically around the coronavirus crisis and the work we’re doing there.”

The funding was revealed during a Zoom call where community groups taking part in the BD Can scheme were thanked.

It was created in partnership with Barking and Dagenham Council and BD Collective, bringing the social sector together with faith and community groups.

The BD Can initiative has seen the borough divided up into nine areas consisting of between one and three wards. Each one has been assigned a locality organiser - a partner organisation which is used as a central hub for co-ordinating that area’s response to the pandemic.

More than 2,600 queries have been made to the BD Can contact centre, with more than 1,260 of those being requests for help.

There have been more than 360 people who have so far volunteered to support others as part of the scheme.

Deputy mayor Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “BD Can was set up before this pandemic which enabled us to hit the ground running. We will carry on doing a great job in the future and that’s why it’s imperative that we carry on doing what we’re doing, delivering services to the community.

“It’s such great news about the £100,000 in this period of time. To enable you all to be a part of how we’re going to share and how we’re going to spend this money is fantastic.”

Monica Needs, the council’s head of participation and engagement, added: “We are so aware of the amazing response that we’ve seen in the borough. I know some people think there’s been a bit of a focus on the council but it’s not BD Can, it’s BD Can plus, it’s everybody who’s an essential part of this.”

To register an interest in volunteering, visit lbbd.gov.uk/volunteering. To request help, call 020 8215 3000.