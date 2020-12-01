Search

Government confirms how much each council is to receive under Covid Winter Grant Scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 December 2020

The DWP has announced the amount each local authority is to receive under the Covid Winter Grant Scheme. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced how much each local authority is to receive under the Covid Winter Grant Scheme.

A pot of £170million has been allocated to this initiative — announced November 8 — to give councils the tools to support those most in need until March 2021.

Decided according to population size and need, Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets have all been awarded more than £500,000, with Newham and Tower Hamlets receiving more than £1m.

The first instalment is to be received imminently; the second portion will arrive early next year.

Newham and Tower Hamlets are the top recipients on £1,354,166.89 and £1,203,030.43 respectively.

Barking and Dagenham has been awarded £870,076.68; Redbridge £788,900.75 and Havering £664,716.69.

Though 80 per cent of the funding is ringfenced to be spent on food, energy and water bills, councils are free to choose how they deliver that support.

Government confirms how much each council is to receive under Covid Winter Grant Scheme

