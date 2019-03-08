Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car during the afternoon school run.

The youngster, believed to be a primary school pupil, was hit by a car in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, at around 3.20pm today (Wednesday, July 17).

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that the child was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.