Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 16:49 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 17 July 2019
Google Maps
A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car during the afternoon school run.
The youngster, believed to be a primary school pupil, was hit by a car in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, at around 3.20pm today (Wednesday, July 17).
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that the child was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to hospital.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene.
