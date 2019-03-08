Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 16:49 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 17 July 2019

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car during the afternoon school run.

The youngster, believed to be a primary school pupil, was hit by a car in Longbridge Road, Dagenham, at around 3.20pm today (Wednesday, July 17).

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said that the child was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Dagenham 88 runners endure the annual Spitfire Scramble race for more than 24 hours

Dagenham 88 Runners at the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble (Pic: Dag 88s)

Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

International development secretary Rory Stewart MP quizzed over UK aid by Dagenham Park pupils

Rory Stewart met pupils from Dagenham Park school last week. Picture: Shona Hamilton/Save the Children

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists