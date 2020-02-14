Boy hit by car in Barking

A boy has been injured after being hit by a car.

The youngster, believed by police to be seven-years old, was treated in The Broadway, near North Street, Barking, following the collision on Thursday, February 13.

The emergency services rushed to the scene with the police called at 3.23pm and London Air Ambulance scrambled.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The boy was taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

The driver of the car is helping officers with their enquiries.