Boy hit by car in Barking
PUBLISHED: 10:23 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 14 February 2020
Archant
A boy has been injured after being hit by a car.
The youngster, believed by police to be seven-years old, was treated in The Broadway, near North Street, Barking, following the collision on Thursday, February 13.
You may also want to watch:
The emergency services rushed to the scene with the police called at 3.23pm and London Air Ambulance scrambled.
A Met spokeswoman said: "The boy was taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening."
The driver of the car is helping officers with their enquiries.