Boy hit by car in Barking

PUBLISHED: 10:23 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 14 February 2020

The air ambulance landed in Abbey Green, Barking. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

The air ambulance landed in Abbey Green, Barking. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

A boy has been injured after being hit by a car.

The youngster, believed by police to be seven-years old, was treated in The Broadway, near North Street, Barking, following the collision on Thursday, February 13.

The emergency services rushed to the scene with the police called at 3.23pm and London Air Ambulance scrambled.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The boy was taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

The driver of the car is helping officers with their enquiries.

Appeal to find girl, 15, missing from Dagenham

Jessica, 15, has gone missing from Dagenham. Picture: MPS

'It's going to be a hell of an inconvenience': Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

1,500 parents in Barking and Dagenham fined for taking children out of school

The councils fines parents in Barking and Dagenham only when asked to by schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham named 'tree city of the world'

Cllrs Darren Rodwell and Syed Ghani dig deep for the environment. Picture: LBBD

How a Dagenham teacher's impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

