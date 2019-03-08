Boy hit by car in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 10:38 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 07 October 2019
A teenaged boy was hit by a car in Dagenham on Friday night.
The youngster was treated by paramedics following the impact in Longbridge Road at the junction with Lodge Avenue.
A Met spokeswoman said the police were called at 8.11pm on October 4 to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian.
"His injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening," she added.
The driver stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.