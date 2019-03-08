Boy hit by car in Dagenham

A teenaged boy was run over at the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, Dagenham, on Friday, October 4. Picture: Google Archant

A teenaged boy was hit by a car in Dagenham on Friday night.

The youngster was treated by paramedics following the impact in Longbridge Road at the junction with Lodge Avenue.

A Met spokeswoman said the police were called at 8.11pm on October 4 to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian.

"His injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening," she added.

The driver stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.