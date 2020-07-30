Sisters seek long lost Barking and Dagenham relatives after death of father

Brian's daughters Sarah and Kirsty hope to reconnect with family who could still be in Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Courtesy of the Rutter family Archant

Two grieving sisters are hoping to reconnect with long lost family following the death of their father.

Brian with his mother-in-law and second wife Jill. Picture: Courtesy of the Rutter family Brian with his mother-in-law and second wife Jill. Picture: Courtesy of the Rutter family

Sarah and Kirsty Rutter lived in Stamford Road, Dagenham, when they were youngsters along with dad, Brian, and mum Jacqueline.

Delivery driver Brian and second wife Jill retired to Goa in India in the early 1990s, by which time the family had lost contact with relatives in Barking and Dagenham.

Sadly, Brian died of a heart attack on Friday, July 24, prompting Sarah to contact the Post in a bid to make any family in the borough aware and to reconnect family ties.

Sarah, who now lives in Southampton, said: “It would mean everything to me and Kirsty to reconnect with our family.

Brian moved to Goa after retiring. Picture: Courtest of the Rutter family Brian moved to Goa after retiring. Picture: Courtest of the Rutter family

“It would be lovely to go down to Essex and go round old ground and meet people. I’m sure someone will still be there.”

Brian had three sisters and four brothers. Sarah remembers an uncle Alan, aunts Carol and Sandra as well as visits to Becontree as a child.

But the last time the 48-year-old saw her dad’s family was when she was under 10.

On why the family grew apart, Sarah said: “I know they didn’t really talk. I don’t know what happened. People’s lives just change. I don’t think there was any malice or an argument.”

She described Brian as stubborn but a very good dad. He married first wife Jacqueline, whose maiden name is Cramporn, in the borough when he was 21 and she was 16. They met when Jacqueline and Brian passed each other at a train station.

Brian was in the army at the time, serving with the Royal Corps of Transport.

“He was my mum’s first love,” Sarah said.

But the couple divorced in about 1986. Jacqueline settled down south with the children. Brian went on to marry Jill before they retired overseas.

Sarah and Kirsty’s efforts to bring their father’s ashes to the UK have been hampered by restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re in a horrible position. We can’t even say goodbye or bring his ashes back,” Sarah said.

However, one hope is that the sisters can soon be reunited with their long lost relations.

To contact Sarah email sjjr1978@yahoo.com