A damaged bridge between Barking and Upminster is causing delays on the c2c network.

c2c says trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines as a result and services across the whole network may be cancelled, delayed by up to eight minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until around 2.15pm.

Visit www.journeycheck.com/c2c/ for updates.