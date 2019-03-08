Army to hold rugby club clash as part of Barking and Dagenham recruitment drive

The army is organising a rugby competition at Barking Rugby Club as part of a day showcasing career opportunities in the military. Picture: Crown Copyright Archant

The army is hosting a rugby competition as part of a recruitment drive.

The clash between teams at Barking Rugby Club in Gale Street, Dagenham, tomorrow (June 26) is also due to see youngsters put through their paces with cross bar challenges, scrum battles, bucking rugby ball bronco and more.

Capt Martin Howlin, of the Grenadier Guards, said: "We want students to take part in the competition to challenge themselves and interact with our displays at the open day to find out how they can embark on an exciting career in the British army.

"We'd welcome anyone interested in finding out about the breadth of careers available - as a regular or reservist - to come and speak to our career advisers and put their questions to serving soldiers."

Soldiers will also be available to answer questions about careers as well as sharing information about what it's like to be in the army.

The rugby tournament is open to the public and Barking and Dagenham schools.

You may also want to watch:

Towards the end of the day there will be a charity exhibition match against the Guards Barbarians and Steam Construction Barbarians.

Matthew Turner, recruiting operations manager for London Army Careers Centre, said: "We're looking forward to speaking to students and visitors about what careers are available and what army life is like.

"We're recruiting for lots of different types of jobs in London and Essex, including everything from drivers to comms specialists to infantry soldiers."

The open day also features a climbing wall, army assault course and virtual reality technology so that students and visitors can experience jumping out of a plane or driving a Challenger 2 tank.

Visitors can also test their speed and agility on an Army batak machine - a type of fitness equipment.

The Met and London Fire Brigade will also be at the event which runs from 10am to 3pm.

To find out further information about joining the army visit the website.

For more about army careers search social media @ArmyJobs or use the hashtag #YourArmyNeedsYou.