Unattended candle causes Dagenham flat fire, brigade says

Published: 12:12 PM April 7, 2021

A flat in Broad Street was damaged by a blaze which investigators believe was caused by a candle left unattended. - Credit: Google

A warning about candle safety has been made following a fire.

Part of a first floor flat was damaged by the blaze in Broad Street, Dagenham, on April 2.

One man fled the building before the fire brigade arrived after being called at 2.22am.

The fire was under control by 3.29am. Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters from Dagenham, Ilford and Barking fire stations were at the scene.

The man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Fire investigators believe the blaze was caused by a tea light candle which had been left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Candles are one of the most common causes of fire.

"It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.

"They should always be kept in a sturdy fire resistant candleholder. You could consider swapping your traditional candles for safer, LED flameless ones."

She added the incident is a reminder about the importance of having smoke alarms. The man was alerted to the blaze by one.