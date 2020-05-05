How does your broadband speed compare to other boroughs?

Search

PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 05 May 2020

Broadband speeds vary hugely across the capital, with download speeds improving in every borough over the past year. Picture: PA Archive

The speed of broadband has rarely felt more important, as huge numbers continue to work from home due to coronavirus.

New research by comparethemarket has revealed that between 2018 and 2019, download speeds improved in every London borough, though most remain behind the best performing parts of the country.

Last year the average download speed (measured in megabits per second) ranged from 24.4 to 81.6 MBIT/S across the 33 London boroughs.

Only 8th place Havering ranked in the top ten on 75.8 MBIT/S, with Redbridge one MBIT/S behind on 74.8, as Tower Hamlets came third from bottom on 44.5 MBIT/S.

Barking and Dagenham and Newham came 16th and 23rd of the London boroughs, boasting speeds of 72 and 63.1 MBIT/S respectively.

To put these figures into national context, the highest average speed overall was 131.4 MBIT/S, though Hull is an anomaly as it has its own independent telecoms network.

Nonetheless, last year 22 local authorities had a faster average download speed than the highest-ranking London borough (Kingston-upon-Thames with 81.6 MBIT/S), as 58 areas ranked above Havering’s 75.8 MBIT/S.

These figures demonstrate that much of London remains behind, despite clear improvements.

Once again Havering was amongst the most improved, with average download speeds up by 16.4 MBIT/S since 2018.

Speeds in both Redbridge and Newham grew by 15.2 MBIT/S during the same period, leaving them in mid-table.

Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets saw the smallest increases of 13.4 and 13 MBIT/S, with the latter once again near the bottom in 28th position.

The fact that speeds improved in every London borough is encouraging, particularly as this did not happen nationwide.

Of the 344 local authorities assessed, four regressed, including Wiltshire, Folkestone and Hythe, Babergh and Daventry, alongside 56 other areas whose improvements fell below the lowest registered in London (7.3 MBIT/S in the City).

About these findings, Holly Niblett, head of digital at comparethemarket, said: “With the UK on lockdown, internet connectivity is more important than ever. While it is encouraging that broadband speed has improved in some parts of the country, there is still some way to go.

