Broken down train between Upminster and Barking causes c2c disruption

c2c has disruption due to a broken down train Picture: Archant Archant

Commuters are facing delays and cancellations due to a broken down train between Upminster and Barking

c2c services in both directions are expected to be disrupted until at least 8pm this evening (Friday).

Greater Anglia and TfL Rail trains, as well as London Underground and Overground services, are accepting tickets via any reasonable route.

Tickets will also be accepted on some bus services - 103 between Dagenham East and Rainham, 287 between Dagenham Dock and Rainham, EL2 between Dagenham Dock and Barking and 370 between Upminster and Lakeside until further notice.