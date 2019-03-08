Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham
PUBLISHED: 07:33 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 10 July 2019
Passengers are facing disruptions across the whole c2c network this morning due to a train fault at West Ham.
A broken down train at the platform is blocking the line towards London and, as a result, services to and from Fenchurch Street are being cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes.
Services towards London are being terminated at Barking.
Customers can use Greater Anglia, London Underground and TfL Rail services via any reasonable route,
A normal service is expected to resume by 8.30am.