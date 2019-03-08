Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

Passengers are facing disruptions across the whole c2c network this morning due to a train fault at West Ham.

(1) ⚠️ We're sorry to say that we are still experiencing disruption due to a train fault at West Ham High Level having an impact across the whole c2c network. Please check your journey here - https://t.co/dxUo8vWQ9X — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) July 10, 2019

A broken down train at the platform is blocking the line towards London and, as a result, services to and from Fenchurch Street are being cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes.

Services towards London are being terminated at Barking.

Customers can use Greater Anglia, London Underground and TfL Rail services via any reasonable route,

A normal service is expected to resume by 8.30am.