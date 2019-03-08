Barking and Dagenham College BTEC students celebrate success

Students at Barking and Dagenham College have been celebrating their BTEC results.

One of the students, George Reece from Dagenham, had a lot to celebrate after he secured triple starred distinctions in his BTEC in IT.

George said: "In 2016 I unfortunately got some of the lowest grades for ICT. Fast forward to 2019 and I have just achieved a D*D*D* grade (all 18 units with distinctions) in BTEC level 3 IT.

"On top of that, I was awarded ICT student of the year. It's been a very successful two years at Barking and Dagenham College."

For the 19-year-old it was the climax of a very successful time at college. Earlier this year, he led a project team to win a competition run by the Career Colleges Trust in partnership with Amazon Web Services, Samaritans, London Sport, Marylebone Cricket Club and ukactive, an organisation promoting healthier lifestyles.