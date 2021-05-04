Police patrols increase at Dagenham Tube stations

Published: 3:36 PM May 4, 2021

British Transport Police patrols are being ramped up at Dagenham Heathway Underground station as part of Operation Steed. - Credit: Google

Police patrols are being ramped up at Tube stations in the borough.

Since the start of the year, British Transport Police (BTP) has focused on various Underground stations in east London as part of an operation aiming to increase support for staff and assist passengers.

Operation Steed moved to the next phase, focusing on Dagenham East, Dagenham Heathway and Becontree, on Saturday, May 1.

87% of you wanted #OperationSteed to continue. From today we begin the next phase of the operation at three new focused stations #DagenhamHeathway,#DagenhamEast and #Becontree reassuring public and staff and dealing robustly with anti social behaviour #NeighbourhoodPolicingWorks pic.twitter.com/ORHw4WABtI — BTP Underground (@BTPUnderground) May 1, 2021

Officers will be "reassuring the public and staff and dealing robustly with anti social behaviour", BTP says.

Sergeant Sadiq Ali said: "It's very important the staff on the frontline feel confident and safe in knowing that they can do their job without any interruption.

“These operations are here to make sure that this is the case.

"We’re patrolling throughout the week, engaging with staff and passengers and acting as a deterrent to any antisocial behaviour.”