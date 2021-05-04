News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police patrols increase at Dagenham Tube stations

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:36 PM May 4, 2021   
The entrance to Dagenham Heathway Underground station

British Transport Police patrols are being ramped up at Dagenham Heathway Underground station as part of Operation Steed. - Credit: Google

Police patrols are being ramped up at Tube stations in the borough. 

Since the start of the year, British Transport Police (BTP) has focused on various Underground stations in east London as part of an operation aiming to increase support for staff and assist passengers.

Operation Steed moved to the next phase, focusing on Dagenham East, Dagenham Heathway and Becontree, on Saturday, May 1.

Officers will be "reassuring the public and staff and dealing robustly with anti social behaviour", BTP says.

Sergeant Sadiq Ali said: "It's very important the staff on the frontline feel confident and safe in knowing that they can do their job without any interruption.

“These operations are here to make sure that this is the case.

"We’re patrolling throughout the week, engaging with staff and passengers and acting as a deterrent to any antisocial behaviour.”

