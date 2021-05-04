Police patrols increase at Dagenham Tube stations
- Credit: Google
Police patrols are being ramped up at Tube stations in the borough.
Since the start of the year, British Transport Police (BTP) has focused on various Underground stations in east London as part of an operation aiming to increase support for staff and assist passengers.
Operation Steed moved to the next phase, focusing on Dagenham East, Dagenham Heathway and Becontree, on Saturday, May 1.
Officers will be "reassuring the public and staff and dealing robustly with anti social behaviour", BTP says.
Sergeant Sadiq Ali said: "It's very important the staff on the frontline feel confident and safe in knowing that they can do their job without any interruption.
You may also want to watch:
“These operations are here to make sure that this is the case.
"We’re patrolling throughout the week, engaging with staff and passengers and acting as a deterrent to any antisocial behaviour.”
Most Read
- 1 Chadwell Heath woman fined after not reporting Iron Age coin find
- 2 What is changing when Covid lockdown rules ease on May 17?
- 3 Man shot in the face in Dagenham
- 4 Police patrols increase at Dagenham Tube stations
- 5 Barking and Dagenham appoints new mayor
- 6 Men found with head injuries in Barking bailed by police
- 7 Air ambulance charity reveals number of east London call-outs in 2020
- 8 Former Lakeside Hammers co-promoter Jon Cook passes away
- 9 Dagenham make it five in a row as they seal comfortable win over Woking
- 10 Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking