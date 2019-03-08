Search

Dagenham cinema to show special screening of boyband's documentary

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 August 2019

A documentary about BTS is showing at the Vue, Dagenham. Picture: Tom Haines/PA

A documentary about BTS is showing at the Vue, Dagenham. Picture: Tom Haines/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

South Korean pop stars BTS will be bringing the soul to Dagenham in a special cinema screening.

Filmed during the European leg of their world tour, Bring the Soul: The Movie will go behind the scenes and see the boyband talk about what it's like to be global sensations.

It's the second documentary about their career so far, with 2018's Burn the Stage: The Movie selling two million tickets worldwide.

Johnny Carr, event cinema anager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: "The last BTS big screen event was a huge success and we know that there is lots of excitement amongst BTS fans who have the chance to have another glimpse into their world.

"Viewers will be able to get up close to the stars whilst enjoying their performance in the best picture and sound quality in big screen entertainment."

Bring the Soul: The Movie will be shown at Vue Dagenham, Dagenham Leisure Park, on Thursday, August 8.

For times and tickets, visit myvue.com

