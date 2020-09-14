Search

Advanced search

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas says new affordable homes plan neglects renters

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 September 2020

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has reacted to the latest Affordable Homes Programme, published last week by the government. Picture: Houses of Parliament/Office of Jon Cruddas

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has reacted to the latest Affordable Homes Programme, published last week by the government. Picture: Houses of Parliament/Office of Jon Cruddas

Archant

The government’s latest Affordable Homes Programme neglects renters, according to Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said this latest offering — announced last week — will be “the highest single funding commitment to affordable housing in a decade”.

You may also want to watch:

Howevever, Mr Cruddas believes the shift towards shared ownership outlined by the programme will prejudice renters: “Home ownership is great for those who can afford it but for the thousands of local people who can’t there needs to be a major increase in new homes at rents which are affordable. The evidence is there from the many people in desperate housing need who come to me for help.“

The programme — set to run between 2021-2026 — aims to build up to 180,000 affordable homes nationwide.

Four of the £12bn is ringfenced for London, a decrease of £800,000 when compared to the previous programme’s award.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Barking and Dagenham sees lowest number of Covid-19 tests in capital, figures show

Figures seen by the Post show that Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest percentage of tests but the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the capital. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham is ‘close to the trigger point’ as a place to watch for rising Covid-19 cases, meeting hears

Barking and Dagenham has seen 57 to 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the two weeks up to September 7. Picture: Luke Acton.

BHRUT’s Academy of Surgery helps Romford’s Taniya Perera achieve lifelong dream

Romford resident Taniya Perera discusses her journey from Sri Lanka to becoming a clinical fellow within BHRUT's Academy of Surgery. Picture: BHRUT NHS Trust

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Barking and Dagenham sees lowest number of Covid-19 tests in capital, figures show

Figures seen by the Post show that Barking and Dagenham has seen the lowest percentage of tests but the highest percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the capital. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham is ‘close to the trigger point’ as a place to watch for rising Covid-19 cases, meeting hears

Barking and Dagenham has seen 57 to 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the two weeks up to September 7. Picture: Luke Acton.

BHRUT’s Academy of Surgery helps Romford’s Taniya Perera achieve lifelong dream

Romford resident Taniya Perera discusses her journey from Sri Lanka to becoming a clinical fellow within BHRUT's Academy of Surgery. Picture: BHRUT NHS Trust

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham were below par insists manager McMahon

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

West Ham boss Beard says they must put heavy Arsenal defeat behind them

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas says new affordable homes plan neglects renters

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has reacted to the latest Affordable Homes Programme, published last week by the government. Picture: Houses of Parliament/Office of Jon Cruddas

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

BHRUT’s Academy of Surgery helps Romford’s Taniya Perera achieve lifelong dream

Romford resident Taniya Perera discusses her journey from Sri Lanka to becoming a clinical fellow within BHRUT's Academy of Surgery. Picture: BHRUT NHS Trust