Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas says new affordable homes plan neglects renters

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has reacted to the latest Affordable Homes Programme, published last week by the government. Picture: Houses of Parliament/Office of Jon Cruddas Archant

The government’s latest Affordable Homes Programme neglects renters, according to Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said this latest offering — announced last week — will be “the highest single funding commitment to affordable housing in a decade”.

Howevever, Mr Cruddas believes the shift towards shared ownership outlined by the programme will prejudice renters: “Home ownership is great for those who can afford it but for the thousands of local people who can’t there needs to be a major increase in new homes at rents which are affordable. The evidence is there from the many people in desperate housing need who come to me for help.“

The programme — set to run between 2021-2026 — aims to build up to 180,000 affordable homes nationwide.

Four of the £12bn is ringfenced for London, a decrease of £800,000 when compared to the previous programme’s award.