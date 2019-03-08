Search

Dagenham gallery offers money and space for borough's artists

PUBLISHED: 07:35 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 02 May 2019

The White House gallery in Dagenham is trying to cultivate more of the borough's creative talent with new bursaries.Picture: Emil Charlaff/The White House.

The White House Gallery in Dagenham is offering bursaries to artists living and working in and around Barking and Dagenham.

Individual artists, collective and groups are eligible for the scheme and no qualifications or formal arts education is needed.

Called Make Room, the scheme is designed to 'make room' for new voices and ideas in the White House Gallery and the arts.

“It's not always easy to plot how artists develop their practice and develop their name,” said Ella Hall, an engagement coordinator at the gallery.

“Finding new ways for artists to find their own way through the art world and supporting them with practical skills to do so is really, really useful and something that's really needed in Barking and Dagenham.”

There are two types of support: project and studio bursaries. One is designed to test a specific idea or community project and the other is to provide dedicated studio space.

Both of them give the bursary winners mentoring to help them develop their ideas and practice and navigate the wider art world.

The goal is to help under-represented groups become more active in the arts and their communities.

“I would like to see a stronger network of artists working in the local area that can support each other,” said Ms Hall.

“We can support them to have a step change and take the next step in their development and in their career.”

People with black, Asian or minority ethnic heritage, facing socio-economic barriers, who identify as LGBTQ+ or have disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Both of the bursaries will be run for six months between July and January.

More information can be found at whitehouseart.org/make-room. The gallery is also hosting events about the programme Tuesday. May 14 from 5pm to 7pm and Thursday, May 23 from 12pm to 2pm.

