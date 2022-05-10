Business award categories for entrants outside Barking and Dagenham

Rachael Richards (left) from Uniform7, which won the business located outside Barking and Dagenham which is trading in Barking and Dagenham category in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

Businesses which are based outside of Barking and Dagenham can enter certain categories of an awards initiative, organisers say.

Entries are being sought for Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce (BDCC) Business Awards 2022, with a ceremony announcing the winners to be held at Dagenham & Redbridge FC in July.

The Barking and Dagenham Post is sponsoring the home grown talent category, which can be entered by businesses based either in or out of the borough but which must have been started or been operated for at least one year in the borough.

Senior group editor Michael Adkins said: "We're delighted to be supporting these awards and will be keen to see as many entries as possible for the home grown talent category.

"The awards are a great opportunity to build the profile of your business, network and get the recognition you deserve. We're here to support that."

BDCC said the award will recognise businesses which "have contributed to the borough during their lifespan".

Judges are looking for evidence of a business's operating period in Barking and Dagenham, what it has contributed to the borough, why the business chose to start or operate in the borough and plans for the next year.

The last winner of the award was the London School of Management Education.

There is another category which is specifically for businesses located outside Barking and Dagenham but which are trading in the borough.

For entrants to this award, judges want evidence of what each business is doing in Barking and Dagenham, business plans within the borough for the next 12 months and a track record of doing business in the borough.

The last winner of the category was Uniform7, which provides work and school uniforms.

BDCC president Jamie Banks said: “Entering is an excellent way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.

"The awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success."

The closing time for entries, which are free but must be less than 500 words, is midnight on Monday, May 16.

To enter, email info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.