Gallery
Businesses honoured at awards celebration
- Credit: Bonnie Britain
The achievements of Barking and Dagenham businesses were celebrated at an awards ceremony.
The Post was among the sponsors of the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, held on Thursday night (July 21) for the first time since 2019.
The evening saw Care Optics, an optician with branches in Dagenham and Woodford, take home the business of the year award.
Director and owner Parag Joshi said: "I really do not know what to say. A really big thank you to everybody for supporting us."
The business was the night's biggest winner, also being awarded employer of the year and training, development and supporting education accolades.
"We have all been through a really tough two years," Parag told the audience at Dagenham & Redbridge FC.
"We survived so let's all be grateful and celebrate."
Most Read
- 1 Gun shots fired in Dagenham
- 2 ‘It’s like a warzone’: Extent of damage to Ballards Road homes on show following blaze which destroyed 14 houses
- 3 Businesses honoured at awards celebration
- 4 Dagenham fire: Thousands donated for families affected
- 5 Fire breaks out in Barking restaurant
- 6 Riverside Cinema comes to Barking
- 7 Two in hospital as fire sweeps through Dagenham grassland
- 8 Free lung checks on offer in NHS programme to improve early cancer diagnosis
- 9 Thousands set to descend on Dagenham for music fest as licence approved
- 10 No arrests after two men stabbed in Barking
The Post sponsored the home grown talent award, recognising businesses that have contributed to the borough in their lifespan.
The accolade was won by PartyBox, which sells gifts and supplies for a range of occasions.
Senior group editor Michael Adkins said: "We're delighted to once again partner with the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
"It's really important we support, champion and celebrate local businesses and entrepreneurs.
"All businesses face similar challenges - recovering from the Covid pandemic, coping with increases in fuel and operating costs and navigating the cost of living crisis affecting customers - yet still they continue to survive and thrive.
"The chamber excelled with another excellent awards evening. If you can support a local business, please do so."
Dagenham & Redbridge FC received the one-off Jubilee Award, presented in honour of Her Majesty The Queen's 70 year reign.
The award recognised resilience, continuity and sustainability.
The club's Victoria Road home became a rest centre following the July 19 fire that saw 14 homes destroyed and others damaged in Dagenham.
The club's managing director Steve Thompson, who accepted the award, said it hosted 200 people and slept 20 on that night.
He added: "What we have tried to do over the past 20 years is be part of the community.
"I am really proud of our football club and our community."
A special award was also presented to Dame Margaret Hodge, who announced last year that she would not seek re-election as Barking MP.
Jamie Banks, president of the borough's chamber of commerce, said the evening was about "recognising the success of our local businesses and business people, their achievements, vision, passion and contribution to the local community."
Full winners
Business of the year: Care Optics
Jubilee Award: Dagenham & Redbridge FC (highly commended - PartyBox and London School of Management Education)
Judges Award one to watch: Eastbrookend Country Park tea rooms; highly commended: Sensor Coating Systems
Business person of the year: Carole Pluckrose, The Boathouse
Business located outside Barking and Dagenham which is trading in Barking and Dagenham: The Baby Bank HQ
Employee of the year: Alex Rowley, Sycamore Trust
Home grown talent: PartyBox
Employer of the year: Care Optics
Innovation and diversification in the use of digital media: Laura I Art Gallery CIC
Customer service: Ritchies Bakery
Training, development and supporting education: Care Optics
Business growth: Sign Architects
Best new business: Kromanti Ltd
Sole trader/micro business: Lakshmi Brand Ltd