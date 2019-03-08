Nominations open for business awards

Award winners at last year's event. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

Is your company the employer of the year?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snooker player Steve Davis OBE launches the Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Snooker player Steve Davis OBE launches the Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

If so, then the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce wants to hear about it ahead of its business awards.

The annual celebration awards the best of the borough's companies highlighting new and upcoming firms and business leaders.

There are 12 categories of awards that can be won and whilst there is a focus on businesses based in Barking and Dagenham there is a category for any based outside the area which work in the borough.

This week the Post highlights the employer of the year category which celebrates businesses investing in their

staff and create a positive, inclusive environment that attracts, retains and develops talent.

The award is Sponsored by Time 107.5FM.

The judges will be looking for how entries invest, develop and retain employees; demonstrate how this is sustainable and can show that has helped business.

You may also want to watch:

This year's main sponsor is CU London along with fellow sponsors Dagenham & Redbridge FC, Fix Auto Dagenham, London School of Management Education, The Nova Agency, Prontaprint Barking and Stratford, The Party Box, Flower Box and Time 107.5 FM.

Mr ... said: “A big thank you from Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce to all those who are sponsoring and helping to make this event so special.”

In total there are 11 catgories which are free to enter. These are person of the year; business outside but trading in the borough; Eemployer of the year; home grown talent, employee of the year; innovation and use of digital media; customer service; training, development and supporting education; business growth; best new business and sole trader or micro business.

The awards offer an excellent opportunity to promote a business with award accreditation on your company marketing

materials if you are shortlisted or win.

Further perks include coverage in the Post and by Time 107.5FM.

There will be three finalists per category who will receive two complimentary invitations to attend the awards reception, dinner and ceremony.

The entry deadline is May 10. Visit bdchamberbusinessawards.co.uk or email info@bdchamber.co.uk for an application

form.