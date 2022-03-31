News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Return of awards celebrating Barking and Dagenham businesses

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:22 AM March 31, 2022
Sponsors Jonathon Sandling of CU London, Dave Collings of Online Lubricants, BDCC Chair Jamie Banks,

L-R: Sponsors Jonathon Sandling of CU London, Dave Collings of Online Lubricants, BDCC president Jamie Banks, Steve Thompson MBE, managing director of Dagenham & Redbridge FC, and Saminder Panesar of Prontaprint Barking and Stratford - Credit: Ken Mears

Awards celebrating Barking and Dagenham businesses are back - and the Post is one of the sponsors.

This year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce (BDCC) Business Awards were launched at Dagenham & Redbridge FC yesterday (March 30).

Jamie Banks launches the Barking & Dagenham BDCC Business Awards 2022

Jamie Banks cuts a cake to launch the awards - Credit: Ken Mears

It was last held in 2019 due to Covid but returns this year with 11 categories for businesses to enter for free.

The winner of each category will be shortlisted for the business of the year award and that honour will be chosen by judges.

The launch of the BDCC Business Awards 2022

Networking takes place at the launch - Credit: Ken Mears

A cake was cut at the launch by the chamber's president Jamie Banks, who said: “Entering the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards is an excellent way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.

"The awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success."

Jonathan Sandling of CU London talking to Barking & Dagenham FC Managing Director Steve Thompson MBE

Jonathan Sandling of CU London talking to Dagenham & Redbridge FC managing director Steve Thompson MBE - Credit: Ken Mears

Categories include employer of the year, best new business, person of the year and business located outside the borough which is trading in Barking and Dagenham.

Entries are also open in the home grown talent, employee of the year, innovation and diversification in the use of digital media and customer service categories.

Prize Draw winner Jesse Okoh of Railway Consult Ltd

Prize draw winner Jesse Okoh of Railway Consult Ltd - Credit: Ken Mears

Training, development and supporting education, business growth and sole trader or micro business are also categories.

The launch of the 2022 Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

The awards were last held in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

The Post is among the event's sponsors and senior group editor Michael Adkins said: "There is much to celebrate in the business community after what has been a turbulent couple of years navigating the Covid pandemic.

Managing Director of Dagenham & Redbridge FC Steve Thompson MBE

Steve Thompson MBE spoke at the launch - Credit: Ken Mears

"We're delighted to be supporting these awards and Barking and Dagenham's businesses and entrepreneurs once again and will be keen to see as many entries as possible for the home grown talent category - sponsored by the Barking and Dagenham Post.

"The awards are a great opportunity to build the profile of your business, network and get the recognition you deserve. We're here to support that."

The launch of the 2022 Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

The launch event was held at Dagenham & Redbridge FC - Credit: Ken Mears

Speakers at the launch event included David Collings, managing director of Barking business Online Lubricants which won business of the year in 2019, and Dagenham & Redbridge FC's managing director Steve Thompson MBE.

Managing Director of Online Lubricants David Collings

David Collings, managing director of Online Lubricants, addresses the launch event - Credit: Ken Mears

The deadline for entries is at midnight on Monday, May 16 and the awards ceremony will be on July 21 at Dagenham & Redbridge FC.

Chairman of the Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Jamie Banks

Jamie Banks called the awards "a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success" - Credit: Ken Mears

To enter a category, contact the chamber at info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.

