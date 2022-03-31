Return of awards celebrating Barking and Dagenham businesses
- Credit: Ken Mears
Awards celebrating Barking and Dagenham businesses are back - and the Post is one of the sponsors.
This year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce (BDCC) Business Awards were launched at Dagenham & Redbridge FC yesterday (March 30).
It was last held in 2019 due to Covid but returns this year with 11 categories for businesses to enter for free.
The winner of each category will be shortlisted for the business of the year award and that honour will be chosen by judges.
A cake was cut at the launch by the chamber's president Jamie Banks, who said: “Entering the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards is an excellent way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.
"The awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success."
Categories include employer of the year, best new business, person of the year and business located outside the borough which is trading in Barking and Dagenham.
Entries are also open in the home grown talent, employee of the year, innovation and diversification in the use of digital media and customer service categories.
Training, development and supporting education, business growth and sole trader or micro business are also categories.
The Post is among the event's sponsors and senior group editor Michael Adkins said: "There is much to celebrate in the business community after what has been a turbulent couple of years navigating the Covid pandemic.
"We're delighted to be supporting these awards and Barking and Dagenham's businesses and entrepreneurs once again and will be keen to see as many entries as possible for the home grown talent category - sponsored by the Barking and Dagenham Post.
"The awards are a great opportunity to build the profile of your business, network and get the recognition you deserve. We're here to support that."
Speakers at the launch event included David Collings, managing director of Barking business Online Lubricants which won business of the year in 2019, and Dagenham & Redbridge FC's managing director Steve Thompson MBE.
The deadline for entries is at midnight on Monday, May 16 and the awards ceremony will be on July 21 at Dagenham & Redbridge FC.
To enter a category, contact the chamber at info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.