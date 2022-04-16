Is your colleague or employer one of the best? Enter them in top business awards
- Credit: Archant/KEN MEARS
There are many businesses and entrepreneurs in Barking and Dagenham deserving of recognition - including their committed staff.
Now is the time to nominate them for an award at the free to enter Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
Nominations are now open including the top categories of Employee of the Year and Employer of the Year for the awards on July 21, sponsored by the Barking and Dagenham Post.
Jamie Banks, the chamber’s acting president, said: "Entering is an excellent way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements. The Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success."
In 2019, when the awards last took place, Chris Pollard, Dagenham and Redbridge FC's bar and functions manager, scooped Employee of the Year and Fix Auto Dagenham, won the hotly contested Employer of the Year award.
Mr Banks added: “There are 12 categories of awards that can be won, and whilst there is a focus on businesses located in Barking and Dagenham, there is also a category for those businesses based outside our area which are doing business in Barking and Dagenham. There are plenty of opportunities for entry and it is free for all businesses to participate”.
The deadline to enter is Monday May 16 and the awards evening takes place at Dagenham and Redbridge FC's ground in Victoria Road, Dagenham.
Michael Adkins, Senior Group Editor at Barking and Dagenham Post publisher Archant, said: "It's time we started shouting about Barking and Dagenham businesses and your committed colleagues once again.
"I've been involved in these awards for many years and it's always a lively event. The winners and shortlisted businesses get the chance to really raise the profile of their businesses and that is needed now more than ever.
"Do something special for your company or colleague and enter today to get them the recognition they deserve."
Visit www.bdchamberbusinessawards.co.uk to enter or email: info@bdchamber.co.uk and request an application form.