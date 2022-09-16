Barking and Dagenham Post announces exciting Exchange & Mart partnership to enhance motoring content
- Credit: Archant
The Barking and Dagenham Post is set to transform motoring content across its print and digital platforms amid an exciting partnership with Exchange & Mart.
Readers can expect to see a complete revamp of motoring stories and classified ads.
The Post has a rich history of delivering exceptional content across current affairs, local news, property, and sport, and will now have unrivalled motoring content to match.
Buckle up for best-in-class motoring commentary including new road tests and car reviews.
With more than 200,000 vehicles on site, readers will be able to access a host of local and national delivery vehicles.
The partnership will make the Post the home of the most comprehensive selection of vehicles in Barking and Dagenham.
Exchange & Mart have been at the forefront of the classified automotive industry for more than 100 years, never swaying from its core mission of helping car buyers find their perfect vehicle.
Advertising for Local Car Dealerships in Barking and Dagenham
The new partnership is great news for local dealers and provides the perfect opportunity to place your vehicles in front of a local audience.
To find out more about how you can advertise your vehicles and increase your local visibility email motors.support@localiq.co.uk or call 01202 036211