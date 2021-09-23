Barking butcher 'thankful' for loyal customers through pandemic

Published: 12:52 PM September 23, 2021

The team at Barking Quality Halal Meat and Poultry outside the shop in Station Parade. - Credit: Jamshid Hosseini

A well-known Barking butcher has thanked the community for "keeping our business running" during the pandemic.

Barking Quality Halal Meat and Poultry owner Jamshid Hosseini said it "hasn’t been easy” but he “took the risk” to keep the shop in Station Parade open to serve the community.

He is “always thankful” to those who have supported him.

“They are the backbone of this business,” Mr Hosseini said.

“Without those customers, we wouldn’t survive.”

You may also want to watch:

A different business which previously traded under a similar name in East Street was recently handed a hefty fine in court, which has caused some confusion this week.

Mr Hosseini's shop has gained many loyal customers since opening in 2007, which he said was due to “the quality, the service” it provides.

“It is all about the effort we’ve been putting in getting fresh meat and chicken products every day,” he said.

“Going to markets, early morning, to make sure everything is fresh, everything is quality.

“It’s a lot of effort but we have to put in that effort to give a good service for our customers.”