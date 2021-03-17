Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches

Published: 12:00 PM March 17, 2021

A fishmonger in Barking has been shut down after repeatedly ignoring Covid-19 regulations, the town hall says.

Barking Fish Centre, in Station Parade, failed to act on several warnings by council enforcement officers about complying with the advice it had been given.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson said staff were found to be breaching regulations on numerous occasions between November 10 and March 9 by failing to enforce face coverings being worn and allowing too many customers in at a time.

The store was handed a direction notice on March 12 ordering it to close for 14 days, which will be reviewed on Friday, March 19.

For the business to reopen, it must put in place a written policy around social distancing and face coverings in store.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We have had to close a number of businesses during the pandemic and we will continue to do so whilst regulations are still in place.

Cllr Margaret Mullane said everyone needs to put a stop to illegal gatherings and protect lives. - Credit: LBBD

"We are only at the start of the roadmap out of lockdown and everyone should still be following all rules set by the government.

"This particular business had been warned a number of times but failed to comply and essentially continued to put residents at risk. I hope this closure will make them change their ways.”