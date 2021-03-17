News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Business

Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:00 PM March 17, 2021   
Barking Fish Centre in Station Parade.

Barking Fish Centre in Station Parade. - Credit: Google

A fishmonger in Barking has been shut down after repeatedly ignoring Covid-19 regulations, the town hall says.

Barking Fish Centre, in Station Parade, failed to act on several warnings by council enforcement officers about complying with the advice it had been given.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson said staff were found to be breaching regulations on numerous occasions between November 10 and March 9 by failing to enforce face coverings being worn and allowing too many customers in at a time.

The store was handed a direction notice on March 12 ordering it to close for 14 days, which will be reviewed on Friday, March 19.

For the business to reopen, it must put in place a written policy around social distancing and face coverings in store.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We have had to close a number of businesses during the pandemic and we will continue to do so whilst regulations are still in place.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: A

Cllr Margaret Mullane said everyone needs to put a stop to illegal gatherings and protect lives. - Credit: LBBD

"We are only at the start of the roadmap out of lockdown and everyone should still be following all rules set by the government.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teens in hospital with stab injuries after Chadwell Heath brawl
  2. 2 More than 1,500 'affordable' homes planned at former Ford Stamping Plant
  3. 3 Boy, 16, in critical condition after stabbing in Barking
  1. 4 Barking fishmonger shut down for Covid breaches
  2. 5 Who is your hero from the Becontree estate?
  3. 6 Fire rips through flat above Dagenham takeaway shop
  4. 7 Five men from Barking charged after gun raids
  5. 8 Calls to remove Dagenham 5G mast after blaze
  6. 9 Latest plans for Barking estate redevelopment unveiled
  7. 10 Stabbing in Barking leaves man fighting for his life

"This particular business had been warned a number of times but failed to comply and essentially continued to put residents at risk. I hope this closure will make them change their ways.” 

Coronavirus
Business
Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Screengrab from a home video made by Sahayb Abu

Video

Aspiring rapper plotted lockdown terror attack

Emily Pennink, Press Association

Logo Icon
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

Barking Riverside gets £40m boost from City Hall

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
sarah everard

Crime

Stalking and harassment rise in Barking and Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
sarah everard

Crime

Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus