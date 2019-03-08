Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking oil supplier cleans up at business awards

PUBLISHED: 14:37 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 19 July 2019

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

An oil supplier has won the top prize at this year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards after doubling the size of the enterprise in just five years.

Online Lubricants. Picture: Ken MearsOnline Lubricants. Picture: Ken Mears

Online Lubricants has seen 20per cent growth annually, according to its managing director John Collings.

It also won the award for innovation and use of digital media, and the award for growth.

Mr Collings set up the business in 1994, selling oil out of a van. He now employs 48 people out of Online Lubricants' office in Creekmouth, Barking.

Managing to compete against the giants in the auto industry is all down to customer service, he said.

Business person of the year Dr Joerg Feist. Picture: Ken MearsBusiness person of the year Dr Joerg Feist. Picture: Ken Mears

On winning the award, he said: "It's fantastic. It's our 25th year. We have never won any awards before. This is the first time we have been here. To win three is gobsmacking. It's all down to the team."

He also put a lot of the success down to the business's training of its staff, an award it was also up for, but didn't manage to win.

"It's about a commitment to training. I'm pleased we didn't win the training award because it means people are doing better than us."

The winner of that category was high-tech Dagenham company Sensor Coating Systems.

Employee of the year Chris Pollard. Picture: Ken MearsEmployee of the year Chris Pollard. Picture: Ken Mears

Its managing director Dr Jörg Feist also won business person of the year.

SCS makes technology that helps measure the temperature of engines, allowing engineers to make them more efficient and protect them from damage. Earlier on the day of the awards, Dr Feist was in talks with Nasa.

"Winning business person of the year is absolutely great, but you can't do that on your own," he said. "[You] have to do it with colleagues and investors."

The company has programmes ranging from helping students get apprenticeships from local colleges to helping people earn their PhDs from international universities.

Best new business Borthwick Casting. Picture: Ken MearsBest new business Borthwick Casting. Picture: Ken Mears

"We are looking at this as a personal achievement, but we have so many people supporting left and right that it's a reflection of the business, rather than just one man.

"I think we should recognise that we can't do things alone in life. We need to collaborate with people.

"It's the team work. We choose the right people."

You may also want to watch:

The winners in full:

The Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2019

Business of the Year - Online Lubricants

Judges' Award for One to Watch - SL Motorcycle Training

Judges' Award for a Highly Commended Nominee - Shearforce Security

Business Person of the Year - Dr Jörg Feist, Sensor Coating Systems

Best Business Outside Barking and Dagenham Trading in the Borough - Uniform 7

Employer of the Year - Fix Auto Dagenham

Home Grown Talent - London School of Management Education

Employee of the Year - Chris Pollard, Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club

Innovation and Use of Digital Media - Online Lubricants

Customer Service - Floglass Windscreens

Training, Development and Supporting Education - Sensor Coating Systems

Business Growth - Online Lubricants

Best New Business - Borthwick Casting

Sole Trader/Micro Business - Floglass Windscreens

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Driver in custody after Dagenham police chase ends in crash

Police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene of the crash in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, this morning. Picture: Sheryl Smith

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Driver in custody after Dagenham police chase ends in crash

Police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene of the crash in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, this morning. Picture: Sheryl Smith

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dagenham

The boy was hit by a car in Longbridge Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Robinson knows it will take time for new-look Daggers to gel together

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Youngster Bonds departs Daggers after impressive Gold Cup displays

Elliot Bonds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Barking oil supplier cleans up at business awards

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Picture: Ken Mears

GPs welcome end to financial special measures

The GPs are pleased the CCGs have been taken out of financial special measures. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman dead after reports of person on fire in Chadwell Heath

The entrance to Lee Avenue in Chadwell Heath. The fire brigade were called to a back garden on the road after reports of a person on fire. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists