Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Be First appoints Maclaren Construction for Barking's Crown House development

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 April 2019

An artist's impression of the development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER

An artist's impression of the development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER

Archant

A firm has been selected to build a development which includes a 29-storey tower block in the centre of Barking.

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KINGCrown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

The Barking and Dagenham Council owned developer, Be First, announced on Wednesday it has appointed McLaren Construction for its Crown House flagship project.

The contract, at an undisclosed value, is for the construction of 169 affordable and shared ownership homes on a former local authority car park in Linton Road, metres from Barking station.

Pat Hayes, Be First's managing director, said: “The contract forms a vital part of our plans to build affordable homes and rejuvenate a neglected part of Barking town centre.

“It's a huge project so we are delighted to have the expertise and know-how that McLaren Construction brings.”

Darren Gill, managing director for London at McLaren Construction, said: “We're delighted. We recognise the Crown House development is an important step in regenerating this part of the town centre and are looking forward to delivering it.”

The development forms the first in a two-part scheme which will see a separate contract for the demolition of the 1960s office block.

The planning application was approved in March and is now being considered by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Work is expected to begin next year with an expected completion date of 2022.

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Be First appoints Maclaren Construction for Barking’s Crown House development

An artist's impression of the development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER

Harfield feels first full season with Dagenham has taught him plenty

Ollie Harfield of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham mascots have special day at Leicester City game

West Ham mascot Luke Gardener with dad Chris and Tracy Tombides from DT38 before the match against Leicester City at the London Stadium

Cureton reaches major milestone in style

Jamie Cureton is all smiles before kick-off during the 2016/17 season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Plenty of other club members were also in action at various locations over Easter period

Dagenham 88 Runners athletes at the Crown2Crown 5k on Good Friday (pic: Dagenham 88s)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists