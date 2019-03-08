Be First appoints Maclaren Construction for Barking's Crown House development

An artist's impression of the development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER Archant

A firm has been selected to build a development which includes a 29-storey tower block in the centre of Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

The Barking and Dagenham Council owned developer, Be First, announced on Wednesday it has appointed McLaren Construction for its Crown House flagship project.

The contract, at an undisclosed value, is for the construction of 169 affordable and shared ownership homes on a former local authority car park in Linton Road, metres from Barking station.

Pat Hayes, Be First's managing director, said: “The contract forms a vital part of our plans to build affordable homes and rejuvenate a neglected part of Barking town centre.

“It's a huge project so we are delighted to have the expertise and know-how that McLaren Construction brings.”

Darren Gill, managing director for London at McLaren Construction, said: “We're delighted. We recognise the Crown House development is an important step in regenerating this part of the town centre and are looking forward to delivering it.”

The development forms the first in a two-part scheme which will see a separate contract for the demolition of the 1960s office block.

The planning application was approved in March and is now being considered by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Work is expected to begin next year with an expected completion date of 2022.