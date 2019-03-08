Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Regeneration firm owned by Barking and Dagenham Council loses almost £4million in its first year

PUBLISHED: 14:10 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 11 April 2019

An artist's impression of a planned development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER

An artist's impression of a planned development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER

Archant

The council owned regeneration firm Be First Regeneration Ltd lost close to £4million in its first year.

The business involved in building projects across Barking and Dagenham lost £3,931,134 before tax according to its accounts up to March 2018 filed on April 5 with Companies House.

The GMB union, which has members at the council, has urged the local authority to hike up targets for Be First backed social homes and called on councillors to come out against the business.

Warren Kenny, GMB regional secretary said: “These accounts, filed more than four and a half months late, underline why councillors should call in Be First’s plan to reassess what the company’s aim should be.”

The union said plans for only 1,600 homes out of the 9,700 to be built by 2023 to be affordable was ‘grossly inadequate’. “The majority of new homes to be built should be genuinely affordable, social housing,” Mr Kenny said.

He added the loss underlined the urgency of acting in a borough where many people would never be able to buy the homes Be First had in the pipeline.

You may also want to watch:

The firm, set up in October 2017, is involved in a number of projects including at Crown House and the Gascoigne Estate in Barking.

The £4m is made up of a £891,134 loss and £3,040,000 worth of pension liabilities taken on when council staff transferred to Be First.

The company’s strategic report says the loss falls within budget limits agreed with the council which will pay its debts and not demand repayment until 2021.

“Barking and Dagenham has confirmed it will continue to provide support as needed to the company for the foreseeable future”, it adds.

A spokesman for Barking and Dagenham Council and Be First said: “The council anticipated a loss in the first year of trading and recognised there will be peaks and troughs in cash flow as the company gets established.

“Be First is on course to make a profit this year and meet the council’s targets.”

The council’s expected income would not be affected because repayment of the pensions liability was already accounted for by the company, he added.

The company was late meeting its deadline because of delays in the external auditing process which took longer than normal, the spokesman said.

Related articles

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Regeneration firm owned by Barking and Dagenham Council loses almost £4million in its first year

An artist's impression of a planned development at Crown House, Barking, backed by Be First. Picture: BE FIRST/CAREY JONES CHAPMAN TOLCHER

Out-of-date drugs and equipment found at ‘inadequate’ Barking GP

Dr Yousef Rashid's practice is located in the Orchards Health And Family Centre. Picture: Google.

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists