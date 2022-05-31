Deadline nears for business awards entries

The awards were last held in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

The deadline is fast approaching for entrants to this year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Midnight on June 5 is when entries close for the awards, which are being handed out at Dagenham & Redbridge FC in July.

There are 12 categories that can be entered for free, including a one-off award in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Among the categories are business person of the year, which is open to a business owner or employee who has demonstrated leadership and motivational ability in running and developing their business.

Nominees must be put forward by someone else for this category.

The training, development and supporting education category is aimed at businesses, charities and not for profit organisations which have excellent practices in those areas.

The customer service award recognises excellence in that field with the growth business award open to businesses which are able to demonstrate business growth between March 2020 and March 2022.

To enter, email info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.



