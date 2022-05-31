News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Business

Deadline nears for business awards entries

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 12:25 PM May 31, 2022
Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Picture: Ken Mears

The awards were last held in 2019 - Credit: Ken Mears

The deadline is fast approaching for entrants to this year's Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Midnight on June 5 is when entries close for the awards, which are being handed out at Dagenham & Redbridge FC in July.

There are 12 categories that can be entered for free, including a one-off award in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Among the categories are business person of the year, which is open to a business owner or employee who has demonstrated leadership and motivational ability in running and developing their business.

Nominees must be put forward by someone else for this category.

The training, development and supporting education category is aimed at businesses, charities and not for profit organisations which have excellent practices in those areas.

The customer service award recognises excellence in that field with the growth business award open to businesses which are able to demonstrate business growth between March 2020 and March 2022.

To enter, email info@bdchamber.co.uk or call 020 8591 6966.


Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

The van and one of the fly-tippers dumping rubbish in Castle Road, Dagenham

London Live News

Ilford man has van crushed, given curfew for Barking and Dagenham fly-tips

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The skip on Woodward Road, Dagenham

London Live News

Company fined in court over builder's skips in Dagenham and Chadwell Heath

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Airidas Janavicius, of Dagenham,

Dagenham man jailed for 12 years for punching to death Marius Lakavicius

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The dumped rubbish at a bus stop on Green Lane, Dagenham

London Live News

Dagenham man fined within hours of fly-tipping at bus stop

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon