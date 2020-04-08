Coronavirus: ‘It is vital Barking and Dagenham businesses that are allowed to operate continue to do so’

Many businesses in Barking and Dageham are still allowed to open during the lockdown. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Coronavirus lockdown has prompted some confusion about which businesses are allowed to still open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Among those able to continue operating are supermarkets and food shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, bicycle shops, home and hardware shops, launderettes and dry cleaners, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices and banks.

But many other businesses outside the retail sector are also allowed to remain open, provided that they follow the Public Health England guidelines on social distancing (two metres) and hand washing/sanitiser gel availability.

Businesses in the borough are getting support from the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce.

Jamie Banks, Chamber president, said: “It is vital that businesses which are allowed and able to operate continue to do so in order to preserve the jobs and future jobs and earnings prospects of Barking and Dagenham residents.

“It is not the intention of the government to close down all of industry and commerce, jeopardising links in many of the supply chains which enable essential services to be provided, and severely damaging the prospects of a rapid recovery when the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.”

“Barking and Dagenham Chamber is here to support businesses. We run a weekly call-in, during which businesses can share experiences and ask for help with accessing the government’s Covid-19 support. If you are in business, no matter which sector, and have any questions about the current situation, please do get in touch on 020 8591 6966 or email info@bdchamber.co.uk.”

There is a full list of businesses and venues which must be closed under the current rules, complete with a list of exclusions which may continue to operate, in the government guidance document here

Businesses may remain open if they are not identified for closure on the guidance referred to above. In such cases, they are encouraged to ask employees to work from home where possible but, if this is not possible they may continue activities at their normal business premises, provided that they follow the PHE guidelines.