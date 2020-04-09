Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham businesses to receive share of £39m relief package

Businesses across Barking and Dagenham are set to receive a share of a £39 million relief package.

The measure - a mixture of business rates relief and grants to be paid to eligible businesses - is designed to support the borough’s companies through the coronavirus crisis.

The council is immediately applying £14m of the government’s business rates relief to eligible businesses, and where it holds bank account details, will start making grant payments to eligible businesses from the coronavirus business grants programme.

Businesses could receive between £10,000 and £25,000. All those eligible will either be paid directly or receive a letter to contact the council to get the payment made.

Deputy leader Cllr Dominic Twomey said: “As part of our support to business during this crisis, 899 retail businesses and 34 nurseries have benefitted from a total of £16.16m in business rate relief and grants so far.”