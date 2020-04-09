Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham businesses to receive share of £39m relief package

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 April 2020

Businesses in Barking and Dagenham are set to receive financial help during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Ken Mears

Businesses in Barking and Dagenham are set to receive financial help during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Businesses across Barking and Dagenham are set to receive a share of a £39 million relief package.

The measure - a mixture of business rates relief and grants to be paid to eligible businesses - is designed to support the borough’s companies through the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

The council is immediately applying £14m of the government’s business rates relief to eligible businesses, and where it holds bank account details, will start making grant payments to eligible businesses from the coronavirus business grants programme.

Businesses could receive between £10,000 and £25,000. All those eligible will either be paid directly or receive a letter to contact the council to get the payment made.

Deputy leader Cllr Dominic Twomey said: “As part of our support to business during this crisis, 899 retail businesses and 34 nurseries have benefitted from a total of £16.16m in business rate relief and grants so far.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

How coronavirus nearly killed me: A first-hand account

Grace thankfully managed with oxygen treatment only, her 65-year-old dad has not been so lucky, and is still being treated in ICU. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast: Noble efforts, furlough and former glories

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates a goal

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Coronavirus: West Ham United to support staff, fans and community

A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Colin Grainger

Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham businesses to receive share of £39m relief package

Businesses in Barking and Dagenham are set to receive financial help during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24