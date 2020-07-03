Search

Camra urges people to get back down the pub safely

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 July 2020

Enjoy the reopened pubs but stick to the do's and don'ts, says Camra. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Pubs can reopen tomorrow after being closed for three months and consumer group Camra, the Campaign for Real Ale, has released an easy to follow guide to help people use and support their local pubs safely over the coming weeks and months.

With many pubs facing a long road to recovery, Camra wants people to get back down their local if they can, in order to protect them from permanent closure.

The advice for pub goers in England includes:

Who you can go to the pub with:

If you are sitting inside, members of your household and one other household (or support bubble)

If you are sitting outside, members of your household and one other household (or support bubble), or you and up to five other people from different households

What you should expect:

In most circumstances, order and be served at your table

To see signs telling you where to go and how to use the pub safely

To give some details like your name and a phone number to help with contact tracing

For the moment, no live entertainment or loud music

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, you might not be allowed to shelter inside.

You can help by:

You may also want to watch:

Listening to the staff and following instructions on signs

Waiting patiently in queues

Washing your hands or using hand sanitising stations – especially when you arrive and leave, or use the toilets

Ordering remotely where you can – whether through an app or website

Staying in your allocated seating area as much as possible

Using contactless payments where possible

A few do’s and don’ts

Do go back to the pub where you can – pubs need our custom to help them through this difficult time

Do plan ahead and book in advance where possible

Don’t take your empties back to the bar – for the moment, this isn’t helpful for staff

Don’t come to the pub if you, or someone in your household or support bubble has symptoms of Covid-19 – stay at home and follow NHS advice

For those who are unable to get back to the pub, and for those pubs that can’t reopens safely, Camra also has its own beer ordering app Brew2You which allows people to order drinks and food for take-away and collection from their local pubs and breweries.

The group’s national chairman Nik Antona said: “Not being able to go to the pub for a pint over the past few months has really brought home how important our locals are to our communities and to tackling loneliness and social isolation.

“As pubs across England begin to reopen, it is important that we give pubs our support not only this weekend but in the weeks and months ahead so they can survive and thrive.

“Crucially, this must be done safely and responsibly. That’s why we have put together easy to use guides and graphics to help people understand what to expect and how to enjoy a pint safely.”

