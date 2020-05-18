Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce organises grant conference call

Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce members at last year's annual business awards. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

Companies across the borough are invited to find out more about the support available to small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A conference call has been set up by the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce to discuss the benefits available through the business grant fund scheme.

You may also want to watch:

This has seen the government authorise councils to make payments of £10,000 or £25,000 to businesses with less than 50 employees who can demonstrate a significant drop in income due to coronavirus restriction measures.

Businesses who may be eligible include those in shared spaces, market traders and small charity properties.

Hassan Qayyam from Barking and Dagenham Council’s business rates team will be on the conference call, which can accommodate up to 50 callers.

To join, call 03330 110945 from 11am on Wednesday, May 20, using conference room number 16537581# and guest pin: 6227#