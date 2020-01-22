Consultation launches on plans to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to Dagenham

The former Barking Reach power station at Dagenham Dock is set to become the home of three markets. Picture: City of London Corporation City of London Corporation

Plans to unite three markets at a new site in Dagenham Dock are set to go out to public consultation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The City of London Corporation is seeking feedback on proposals to bring Billingsgate, New Spitalfields and Smithfield markets to the site of the former Barking Reach power station.

The 42 acre site is set to feature modern facilites and an educational element, potentially a new training school for the market traders and food workers of the future.

Catherine McGuinness, who is in charge of policy at the City of London Corporation, said: "Our number one priority is to provide a top-quality market environment serving London and the south east - not just fit for today's needs but also for tomorrow's.

"The move to Dagenham Dock will enable our wholesale markets to flourish, providing more modern facilities and space for our tenants to grow so that they can continue to support London's food economy.

You may also want to watch:

"The launch of these new plans shows we are one step closer to realising our ambitions for this site - a vision which will help us create a modern and sustainable co-located food location, serving existing and future generations across London and the UK."

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, added: "The proposed new home for London's markets promises to bring a huge economic boost to the borough, and our priority will be to make sure that local people have the skills and training to take advantage of the employment opportunities that will arise.

"So, it's especially important that our residents and local businesses share their knowledge of the area and respond to the consultation to ensure that we can ensure the markets operate smoothly, and flourish and grow in their new location."

Three consultation events are taking place to allow people to see the plans.

These are on Wednesday, January 29 at Thames View Community Hall, Barking, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Thursday, January 30 at Barking Learning Centre from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and Saturday, February 1 at St Peter's Parish Hall, Dagenham, from 10am to 1pm.

Comments can also be submitted at cityoflondon.gov.uk/dagenhamdock from Wednesday, January 29.

Feedback will help to shape the outline planning application which is expected to be submitted to Barking and Dagenham Council in the spring.