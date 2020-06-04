Search

Plans submitted in bid to move historic markets to Dagenham Dock

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 June 2020

Artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market in Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market in Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

City of London Corporation

Plans to create the UK’s largest wholesale market at Dagenham Dock have been submitted.

The application proposes to move the historic Billingsgate, Smithfield and New Spitalfields markets to the former home of Barking Reach power station.

Designed by architects Chetwoods, the 42 acre site is set to include modern facilities for traders as well as a market school to train aspiring butchers and fishmongers. It will be built using sustainable materials.

By moving the markets to Dagenham Dock, the City of London Corporation hopes to be able to transport goods by rail and river where possible, alleviating pressure on the A13.

If consent for the outline planning permission is granted, the City of London Corporation will be required to submit a series of detailed planning applications to the council, with the target of opening the new markets by 2025/2026.

James Tumbridge, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s markets committee, said: “As we look beyond the current pandemic, it is so important to invest in the future and help recovery.

“These plans aim to provide an exciting new home for our markets at Dagenham Dock that will safeguard their long-term future, securing jobs.

“Importantly, a new food school will help to train tomorrow’s market traders by providing the skills required to develop the next generation of butchers, fishmongers, and fruiterers.”

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, added: “These proposals are a ray of sunshine in the otherwise gloomy Covid-19 climate and a massive vote of confidence in Barking and Dagenham as a place to do business.

““Dagenham is now a hive of activity with the construction of the UK’s largest data centre and University College London’s Pearl research facility now underway, and London’s largest film studios on track to be built here too.”

The application was submitted following a consultation process which began last summer, and included public exhibitions in January and February this year. Of those who responded, 70 per cent were in favour of uniting the three markets.

The outline planning application is set to go before Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee later this year.

To view and comment on the application, visit online-befirst.lbbd.gov.uk/planning

