Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Council rejects marquee bid for Eastbrookend Country Park

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 April 2019

The Farmhouse Tavern in Dagenham. Picture: STEVE POSTON

The Farmhouse Tavern in Dagenham. Picture: STEVE POSTON

Archant

A wedding venue has been told it cannot put up a marquee because of its impact on the green belt.

Chartered town planner, Ambrain Qureshi, argued the marquee should be allowed. Picture: LBBDChartered town planner, Ambrain Qureshi, argued the marquee should be allowed. Picture: LBBD

The owner of the Farmhouse Venue in Eastbrookend Country Park wanted to erect the tent for up to 16 weeks per year but Barking and Dagenham Council refused at a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

Planning officer, Simon Bullock, said: “[The marquee] would reduce the [park's] openess. It would affect tranquility when events are taking place.

“Most people go to the country park for peace and quiet.”

Owner, Gulzar Chowdhury, had wanted to increase the number of guests the former Farmhouse Tavern site could accommodate from 180 to 400 creating an overspill car park which would see seven trees chopped down.

The Farmhouse Tavern in Dagenham. Picture: STEVE POSTONThe Farmhouse Tavern in Dagenham. Picture: STEVE POSTON

He argued the special circumstances why it should be allowed were that profits from increased trade would be ploughed into the listed building and the venue would not be viable as a business without the marquee.

The borough also lacks larger venues for community events and the development was in harmony with the country park, the application states.

But Mr Bullock denied there were special circumstances that would allow it.

You may also want to watch:

An application by Farmhouse Venue to put up a permanent marquee made in 2017 was also refused, Mr Bullock added.

Chartered town planner, Ambrain Qureshi, speaking for the application on behalf of Mr Chowdhury, argued Hounslow Council had allowed a marquee on the green belt.

“Proper planning should ensure consistency,” Ms Qureshi said.

She added the structure would not be visible from the park, would not be up for most of the year and the Farmhouse Venue created jobs in a deprived borough.

And she said that if tranquility would be affected by a marquee, then events already held at the park would do the same.

The planning committee was told traffic in Dagenham Road wouldn't increase because not all Farmhouse Venue events would attract 400 guests.

Cllr Dominic Twomey argued that the council loved to support businesses but had a duty to give the strongest protection to the green belt.

And Cllr Cameron Geddes dismissed the call to follow Hounslow's example saying that local authority should pursue Barking and Dagenham's approach.

Chairman of the planning committee, Cllr Peter Chand, announced the refusal following the vote.

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Dagenham redevelopment proposal could see families lose their homes

Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet chiefs voted to pursue a plan to redevelop land in Rainham Road South, Dagenham, which could see tenants and leaseholders lose their homes. Picture: GOOGLE

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

New Spitafields Market will be move to Dagenham. pic: Clive Totman

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Dagenham redevelopment proposal could see families lose their homes

Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet chiefs voted to pursue a plan to redevelop land in Rainham Road South, Dagenham, which could see tenants and leaseholders lose their homes. Picture: GOOGLE

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

New Spitalfields, Billingsgate and Smithfields markets will relocate to Dagenham

New Spitafields Market will be move to Dagenham. pic: Clive Totman

Dagenham fire destroys lean to

A lean to was destroyed during a fire in Dagenham. Picture: LONDON FIRE BRIGADE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor insists he shares Freund’s goal in wanting promotion for Daggers next term

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

No West Ham players in Premier League team of the year?!! Surely not

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Romford Golf Club give £16k to DT38 Foundation

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller hands over a cheque to Tracey Tombides

Daggers defender Smith drops in to help Inspire Minds Through Sport company

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Nominations open for business awards

Award winners at last year's event. Pic: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists