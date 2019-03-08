Search

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling 'dangerous' skin-whitening cosmetics

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 May 2019

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

The owners of a beauty shop have been fined more than £14,500 for selling 'dangerous' skin-whitening cosmetics.

The owners of R&T Cosmetics beauty store in Dagenham Heathway have been fined more than £14,500 for selling 'dangerous' skin-whitening cosmetics. Picture: LBBD

Trading Standards officers from Barking and Dagenham Council visited R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway in May 2017.

They seized 360 products, including some containing hydroquinone, a skin-bleaching substance banned from over-the-counter sale in the UK.

The labels on the substances failed to meet strict EU regulations and, in some cases, listed incorrect ingredients.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "I'm pleased we have been able to take these dangerous skin-lightening products off the shelves.

"Public safety should never be compromised in the pursuit of profit, and these cosmetics could have caused serious harm to our residents.

"The regulations are there to keep people safe and the council will not hesitate to take action against businesses who try and flout the law."

Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, April 29, the store's owners, Rotimi Oyewole and Taiwo Oyewole, pleaded guilty to two offences under the cosmetics product enforcement regulations 2013.

The labels on the substances failed to meet strict EU regulations. Picture: LBBDThe labels on the substances failed to meet strict EU regulations. Picture: LBBD

The couple were fined £6,500 and ordered to pay £8,010 to the council.

