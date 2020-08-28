Dagenham McDonald’s closes after staff test positive for coronavirus

A McDonald’s restaurant in Dagenham has closed after three members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision to shut the doors at the drive-through Whalebone Lane South branch is a precautionary measure, according to a company spokesperson.

He said: “This week we proactively decided to temporarily close our Dagenham Fs-Dt restaurant as a precautionary measure following three of our employees testing positive for Covid-19.”

McDonald’s has contacted all restaurant employees, as well as Public Health England, he added.

“As with all of the decisions we have made across this unprecedented period, the safety of our people and customers is our absolute priority, and we will re-open as soon as we feel we can,” the spokesperson said.

The company has reported putting safety measures in place to keep staff and customers safe, including asking visitors to socially distance as well as wearing masks.

Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser were also introduced, the McDonald’s spokesperson said.

The firm’s dine-in restaurants should also display signs instructing customers how to share details for the purpose of the government track and trace scheme.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesperson said anyone who visited the restaurant recently and has any concerns should book a coronavirus test.

A Covid-19 testing site is due to open in the borough from Thursday, September 3 to make it easier for people to get tested for coronavirus.

It will be located at Mayesbrook Park car park, Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, opposite Illchester Road.

It is expected to help reduce the spread of the virus by making sure that people with symptoms can get tested near their home. If they test positive, they can then self-isolate at home and help prevent the spread of the virus.

It is is the first of three testing sites coming to Barking and Dagenham.

If you think you have coronavirus symptoms, book a test and find out if you have it by calling 119 or book a test online.