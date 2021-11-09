News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Business

New One Stop branch opens in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:27 PM November 9, 2021
One Stop shop sign

One Stop convenience store has opened on Princess Parade, Dagenham - Credit: One Stop

A new convenience store has opened on Princess Parade in Dagenham, with early shoppers treated to a treasure hunt around the shop.

One Stop, which has over 900 stores across the UK, treated the first 100 shoppers to goody bags at its opening day last Friday (November 5).

Golden tickets were also hidden around the shop for five lucky customers to find, who each walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher.

The new Dagenham branch sells lottery tickets, operates Collect Plus and UPS Parcel services and serves Costa Coffee.

Opening times are 7am until 10pm Monday-Saturday and 8am until 9pm on Sundays.


London Live
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News
East London News

