Deadline extended for business awards from Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce

Snooker player Steve Davis OBE launches the Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Archant

The deadline for applications for the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce's business awards has been extended to Monday, June 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It aims to celebrate the best of business in the borough and wants new and up and coming business people and enterprises to apply.

The Barking and Dagenham Post is sponsoring the awards.

You may also want to watch:

Entering is billed as a way to promote business and gain recognition for achievements. It is also designed to celebrate and generate success.

There are twelve categories, including employee of the year, business growth and customer service.

The winners of the 11 normal categories will then be considered for Barking & Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year 2019.

Winners will be announced at a black tie dinner and ceremony. Tickets are on sale for that event for £42.

You can enter you or your business for free by visiting bdchamberbusinessawards.co.uk or by emailing info@bdchamber.co.uk and requesting an application form.