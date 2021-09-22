Businesses urged to comply with new food labelling law
- Credit: LBBD
Food sellers are being urged to make sure they comply with a new law on allergen labelling, which comes into force next week.
From Friday, October 1, businesses selling pre-packaged foods such as sandwiches, salads, pasties or cakes will have to include full ingredients on the product label with allergenic ingredients emphasised.
Currently, food prepared at the premises where it is being sold doesn't need to display allergen information.
Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “This is a landmark law for people with allergies and it will hopefully mean they can enjoy eating out easier and safer like everyone else.”
The new law will affect a range of businesses from fast food outlets and takeaways to bakers, butchers and even market stallholders.
You may also want to watch:
The change won’t impact food that isn't in packaging or is packaged after being ordered.
While allergen information still needs to be provided, this can be done verbally over the counter.
Most Read
- 1 Butcher fined £40k for selling 'poor quality chicken'
- 2 Stephen Port victims' delayed inquest set to begin in Barking
- 3 Major train disruption and cancellations through Barking via Rainham
- 4 Indian restaurants in Barking and Dagenham, recommended by readers
- 5 Parade through Barking celebrates borough's 'inspirational' youngsters
- 6 Hospitality Day: Barking and Dagenham's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant revealed
- 7 Man in 50s stabbed in Barking
- 8 Restaurant ordered to pay £5k after 2019 fly-tipping offences
- 9 Two men stabbed and a third slashed during We Are FSTVL
- 10 Missing teenagers from Dagenham may be in Islington or Haringey