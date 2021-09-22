News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Businesses urged to comply with new food labelling law

Published: 11:24 AM September 22, 2021   
Food sellers are being urged to make sure they comply with a new law on allergen labelling, which comes into force next week.

From Friday, October 1, businesses selling pre-packaged foods such as sandwiches, salads, pasties or cakes will have to include full ingredients on the product label with allergenic ingredients emphasised.

Currently, food prepared at the premises where it is being sold doesn't need to display allergen information.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety at Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “This is a landmark law for people with allergies and it will hopefully mean they can enjoy eating out easier and safer like everyone else.”

The new law will affect a range of businesses from fast food outlets and takeaways to bakers, butchers and even market stallholders.

The change won’t impact food that isn't in packaging or is packaged after being ordered.

While allergen information still needs to be provided, this can be done verbally over the counter.

