Ford announces job cuts across Europe in bid to boost business

PUBLISHED: 16:33 10 January 2019

Ford's site in Dagenham. Picture: Ford

Ford will be cutting jobs across Europe in a bid to save money, it was announced today (Thursday).

The restructuring, which was first announced in 2018, will aim to make most of its job cuts through “voluntary employee separations”.

The cost-saving measures will also see productions at the Ford Aquitaine plant in France closed, and a slimming down in the number of vehicle types produced.

Steven Armstrong, Ford group’s vice president, said: “We are taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe. We will invest

in the vehicles, services, segments and markets that best support a long-term sustainably profitable business.”

Ford Europe employs 53,000 people, including more than 3,000 at its Dagenham site. In today’s announcement, there was no mention of jobs at the Dagenham site, although Ford have previously stated a no-deal Brexit would be “an absolute disaster” for the UK’s car industry. The company has repeatedly said that any customs friction, like trade tariffs, would undermine the competitiveness of Ford’s operations in the UK.

Ford will provide more details on the restructuring strategy in the coming months, after conducting consultations with trade unions and its Works Council.

