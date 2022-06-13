Gourmet chain German Doner Kebab plans to open a restaurant on Ripple Road, Barking next month - Credit: GDK

German Doner Kebab (GDK) plans to open a new restaurant in Barking next month, which is expected to create around 40 jobs.

The gourmet kebab chain has announced its latest branch will be at 33-35 Ripple Road and is scheduled to open in July.

GDK Global chief operating officer Daniel Bunce said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Barking.

"Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting."

The Barking restaurant announcement comes amid GDK’s plans to open 78 new restaurants in the UK this year – double the number launched in 2021.

Restaurants in Barkingside and in Canary Wharf were among those opened last year.

The chain now has more than 100 restaurants in the UK.

Once opened, GDK Barking will offer dine-in, takeaway and click and collect.