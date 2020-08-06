How you can help Barking and Dagenham Post keep our community together and informed

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

Lindsay Jones, editor.

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the ‘Become A Supporter’ box below this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Town hall vows ‘zero-tolerance’ approach after illegal raves busted in Barking and Dagenham

The council and police shut down an illegal gathering in Broad Street, Dagenham, on Friday, July 31. Picture: LBBD

Create colourful road crossing for Dagenham

Greening the Fiddlers aims to improve the area around the Fiddlers junction. Picture: Street Space

Dagenham teenager secures £250k scholarship to study at top US university

Umar Azad, front left and Catherine Lowe, right, have been awarded scholarships to top US universities along with fellow NCS pupils Lennox Keeble and, Xuan Nguyen. Picture: Joe Newman

Newborn kittens found in Dagenham tied up in black bag and dumped in bin

Three kittens found dumped in a bin in Dagenham are now recovering with the help of surrogate mum Tiggy. Picture: Katie Moore

Hospitals charity receives £2k donation as Co-op Food store at Barking Riverside launched

The new Barking Co-op Food store in Minter Road was opened on Thursday, July 30. Picture: Co-Op Food

