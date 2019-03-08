Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hunt is on for borough’s best new business

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 April 2019

Winners at the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Winners at the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Are you part of Barking and Dagenham’s next big business?

If so, your company could be crowned best new business at the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

It is one of a range of categories that companies can enter this year, and is open to any business which has registered in the borough within the past three years.

Entrants must be able to show how their business has progressed in line with their business plan, and how employees have a clear understanding of their products, competitors and place in the market.

Last year’s best new business category was won by Gains Accountants Ltd, based in Chadwell Heath.

This year, the category will be sponsored by the Post and editor Lorraine King said: “These business awards are a really excellent way to celebrate and reward the best of local businesses and we are delighted to be sponsoring the best new business award.”

This year’s awards also feature three new categories - employer of the year, employee of the year and home grown talent - while other popular categories such as customer service and business person of the year are set to be hotly contested.

There are 11 categories that can be entered, with the winners of each also in the running to be crowned business of the year.

A spokesman for the chamber said: “Entering is an excellent

way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.

“The Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success.

“Whilst there is a focus on businesses located in Barking and Dagenham, there is also a category for those businesses based outside our area which are doing business in Barking & Dagenham.”

The closing date for entries is 5pm on May 10, with three finalists in each category invited to attend a black tie dinner and ceremony at Dagenham and Redbridge’s Victoria Road ground on July 18.

Entry is free and there is no limitation on the number of categories that can be entered by a business.

To enter visit bdchamberbusinessawards.co.uk

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Rugby: Dagenham lift Merit Table plate silverware

Dagenham celebrate their Merit Table plate final success

West Ham defender set to trigger one-year contract extension

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Brown leads Dagenham 88s at Braintree 5-mile race as clubmates tackle other tests

Dagenham 88 Runners at Braintree five mile race (Pic: Dag 88s)

Dagenham’s Adams win Southern Area youth title

Dagenham's Billy Adams (right) celebrates his win (pic: Dagenham BC)

Jailed: Drug dealers from Barking and Dagenham caught after police raids across east London

Sumon Miah. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists