Hunt is on for borough’s best new business

Winners at the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2018. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Are you part of Barking and Dagenham’s next big business?

If so, your company could be crowned best new business at the Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

It is one of a range of categories that companies can enter this year, and is open to any business which has registered in the borough within the past three years.

Entrants must be able to show how their business has progressed in line with their business plan, and how employees have a clear understanding of their products, competitors and place in the market.

Last year’s best new business category was won by Gains Accountants Ltd, based in Chadwell Heath.

This year, the category will be sponsored by the Post and editor Lorraine King said: “These business awards are a really excellent way to celebrate and reward the best of local businesses and we are delighted to be sponsoring the best new business award.”

This year’s awards also feature three new categories - employer of the year, employee of the year and home grown talent - while other popular categories such as customer service and business person of the year are set to be hotly contested.

There are 11 categories that can be entered, with the winners of each also in the running to be crowned business of the year.

A spokesman for the chamber said: “Entering is an excellent

way to promote your business and gain recognition for your achievements.

“The Barking and Dagenham Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are a wonderful platform for celebrating and generating business success.

“Whilst there is a focus on businesses located in Barking and Dagenham, there is also a category for those businesses based outside our area which are doing business in Barking & Dagenham.”

The closing date for entries is 5pm on May 10, with three finalists in each category invited to attend a black tie dinner and ceremony at Dagenham and Redbridge’s Victoria Road ground on July 18.

Entry is free and there is no limitation on the number of categories that can be entered by a business.

To enter visit bdchamberbusinessawards.co.uk