Last chance to take part in food market relocation consultation

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation Archant

It's the last chance to have your say on plans to move London's three historic wholesale food markets to Dagenham.

The City of London Corporation chose the Barking Reach site to "consolidate and relocate" the Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets.

By combining the three markets at one site, the corporation hopes to provide tenants with modern facilities in a location offering room to grow.

The vision for the site includes an ambition of delivering, in partnership with Barking and Dagenham Council, a food school to foster talent in the industry through apprenticeships and world-class courses.

Moving the markets would require approval from Parliament, but subject to the outcome of the consultation, the City of London Corporation would propose to bring forward a Private Bill in November 2020 to provide the statutory basis for the relocation.

A consultation on the proposals was launched in June, and is set to close on Tuesday, August 6.

For more information and to have your say, visit wholesalemarkets.cityoflondon.gov.uk/markets/consultation