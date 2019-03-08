Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Last chance to take part in food market relocation consultation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 July 2019

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

It's the last chance to have your say on plans to move London's three historic wholesale food markets to Dagenham.

The City of London Corporation chose the Barking Reach site to "consolidate and relocate" the Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets.

By combining the three markets at one site, the corporation hopes to provide tenants with modern facilities in a location offering room to grow.

You may also want to watch:

The vision for the site includes an ambition of delivering, in partnership with Barking and Dagenham Council, a food school to foster talent in the industry through apprenticeships and world-class courses.

Moving the markets would require approval from Parliament, but subject to the outcome of the consultation, the City of London Corporation would propose to bring forward a Private Bill in November 2020 to provide the statutory basis for the relocation.

A consultation on the proposals was launched in June, and is set to close on Tuesday, August 6.

For more information and to have your say, visit wholesalemarkets.cityoflondon.gov.uk/markets/consultation

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Last chance to take part in food market relocation consultation

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

MP pressures companies after fire as residents put in ‘outrageous’ situation

Samuel Garside House covered in scaffolding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Bishop of Barking joins calls on Boris Johnson to allow more refugees into the UK

The Bishop of Barking Peter Hill. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

Residents in Barking brave downpour in support of the disabled

Barking and Dagenham's mayor, Councillor Peter Chand, with Dagenham resident Doreen Lock. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists