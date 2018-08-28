New logistics warehouse to open in Dagenham

Logic233 in Dagenham is set to open in May. Picture: Logicor Logicor

A new logistics unit offering more than 230,000 sq ft of warehouse space is set to open in Dagenham.

Logic233, described as being the largest of its type within the M25, is located in Hindmans Way, close to the former Barking Reach power station.

Space in the warehouse, owned by Logicor, will be available to rent from May and also offers parking space for 144 cars and 49 tractors and trailers.

The building has been classified as having unrestricted B8 use - meaning storage or distribution - and also boasts fully refurbished office space.

Mike Best, director of asset management at Logicor, said: “Logic233 is a unique building providing 232,965 sq ft of high-quality warehouse pace in a strategic inner-city London location.

“As such, we have already received a great deal of interest in the newly available unit and we are excited to be formally brining this building to the market.”