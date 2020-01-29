Search

Advanced search

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

PUBLISHED: 10:33 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 29 January 2020

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

City of London Corporation

This is the first look at how three of London's historic food markets could be united on one site in Dagenham.

The plans for the merger of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets on to a site formerly occupied by the Barking Reach power station include harnessing solar power to help run them.

Early designs show each market will have its own entrance leading to an atrium, which will provide daylight to the market below and serve as "renewable energy generators" with hundreds of solar panels installed to help power the stalls.

A "green corridor" will link the site to nearby roads and the River Thames, which could be used as a more environmentally friendly way to ship goods to and from the markets.

The City of London Corporation said each entrance at the new markets will "be unique and identify with the history and tradition associated with these markets".

The plan is to also make the buildings achieve a high level of sustainability, achieving the BREEAM Excellent certification.

A Corporation spokesman said: "The development will be built with sustainable materials, using the latest environmental technology. The plans will limit the upfront energy during construction and when operational.

You may also want to watch:

"Our aim is to create a scheme that places the health and wellbeing of occupants and workers at its heart."

The Corporation bought the 42 acres site near Dagenham Dock for an estimated £100m in 2018 and is moving the markets to free up land for thousands of new inner London homes.

Plans have also been drawn up to convert Smithfield market into a new "entertainment" destination complete with a food hall and room for concerts and pop-up exhibitions.

Billingsgate fish market first started on the banks of the Thames in the 16th century and moved to Poplar in 1982, while Spitalfields fruit and veg market was established by Charles 1 in 1638 and relocated to Leyton in the early 1990s. Smithfield, in Farringdon, is London's last remaining wholesale market that has operated from the same site for more than 800 years.

Last year a preliminary consultation showed 82 per cent of traders were against relocating, with most worrying they will lose customers and the roads would be unable to cope with the extra traffic.

However, residents around the markets were more enthusiastic about the businesses relocation to Dagenham and overall 61pc of respondents said they supported the new location.

The first plans go to consultation today (Wednesday, January 29) and a planning application is expected to be submitted to Barking and Dagenham council in the spring.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: "The proposed new home for London's markets promises to bring a huge economic boost to the borough and our priority will be to make sure that local people have the skills and training to take advantage of the employment opportunities that will arise.

"It's especially important that our residents and local businesses share their knowledge of the area and respond to the consultation to ensure that we can ensure the markets operate smoothly and flourish and grow in their new location."

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school’s religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school’s religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

Essex Senior Cup: Dagenham & Red 5 Tilbury 3

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham charity launches new food club

The Osborne Partnership has launched a food club to help people who are struggling financially. Picture: Osborne Partnership

Hornchurch youngster Dutton guides Essex to victory over Jersey

Essex under-18s face the camera (Pic: Essex FA)

Dagenham 88 Runners prove up to challenges, as Pegnall Labours to Hercules event!

Dagenham 88 Runners' Jacqui Elliott at the Hadleigh Legacy 10k
Drive 24