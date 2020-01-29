Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation City of London Corporation

This is the first look at how three of London's historic food markets could be united on one site in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plans for the merger of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets on to a site formerly occupied by the Barking Reach power station include harnessing solar power to help run them.

Early designs show each market will have its own entrance leading to an atrium, which will provide daylight to the market below and serve as "renewable energy generators" with hundreds of solar panels installed to help power the stalls.

A "green corridor" will link the site to nearby roads and the River Thames, which could be used as a more environmentally friendly way to ship goods to and from the markets.

The City of London Corporation said each entrance at the new markets will "be unique and identify with the history and tradition associated with these markets".

The plan is to also make the buildings achieve a high level of sustainability, achieving the BREEAM Excellent certification.

A Corporation spokesman said: "The development will be built with sustainable materials, using the latest environmental technology. The plans will limit the upfront energy during construction and when operational.

You may also want to watch:

"Our aim is to create a scheme that places the health and wellbeing of occupants and workers at its heart."

The Corporation bought the 42 acres site near Dagenham Dock for an estimated £100m in 2018 and is moving the markets to free up land for thousands of new inner London homes.

Plans have also been drawn up to convert Smithfield market into a new "entertainment" destination complete with a food hall and room for concerts and pop-up exhibitions.

Billingsgate fish market first started on the banks of the Thames in the 16th century and moved to Poplar in 1982, while Spitalfields fruit and veg market was established by Charles 1 in 1638 and relocated to Leyton in the early 1990s. Smithfield, in Farringdon, is London's last remaining wholesale market that has operated from the same site for more than 800 years.

Last year a preliminary consultation showed 82 per cent of traders were against relocating, with most worrying they will lose customers and the roads would be unable to cope with the extra traffic.

However, residents around the markets were more enthusiastic about the businesses relocation to Dagenham and overall 61pc of respondents said they supported the new location.

The first plans go to consultation today (Wednesday, January 29) and a planning application is expected to be submitted to Barking and Dagenham council in the spring.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said: "The proposed new home for London's markets promises to bring a huge economic boost to the borough and our priority will be to make sure that local people have the skills and training to take advantage of the employment opportunities that will arise.

"It's especially important that our residents and local businesses share their knowledge of the area and respond to the consultation to ensure that we can ensure the markets operate smoothly and flourish and grow in their new location."